LG OLED TV deals can save you a massive amount of cash on premium displays this weekend

If you want to take your weekend TV to a whole new level, we've got the best OLED TV deals to bring you premium displays for far less than their usual prices. That means you can save an eye-watering amount of money on a high-quality TV right now, with 55 and 65-inch models available for up to $700 / £1,200 off.

The cheapest OLED TV deals we've found in the US this weekend start at just $1,296.99 for a 55-inch LG B9 model, with the UK seeing fantastic offers on this LG B8 OLED TV coming in at under £1,000. Of course, as you move up the price scale you'll start finding larger models with more powerful processors available for a little more, so whether you're looking for an entry model or a premium high-end display, you'll find the cheapest OLED TV deals right here.

It's safe to say these TVs are the best of the best. OLED TVs are known for their powerful, high-contrast picture quality, achieved through using pixels that each emit their own light, rather than relying on a backlight to display an image - like regular LED models. Not only are LG OLED TVs some of the most visually spectacular displays you'll find on the market, but LG has also been leading the way in OLED TV deals recently as well.

Such high-end displays obviously carry the price tags to match, so if you're a little taken aback by those costs, you might want to take a look at the QLED TV deals we're featuring further down the page. You'll find prices starting at $697.99 in the US, with UK offers beginning at £499.

There are some fantastic LG OLED TV deals available below, but if you're after more you can check out the latest OLED TV sales right here on TechRadar.

OLED TV deals in the US

LG B9PUA 55-inch 4K UHD OLED TV | $1,999 $1,296.99 at Walmart

Save $700 with this LG B9 OLED TV deal, offering a fantastic display for a low price this weekend. You're picking up LG's latest-gen a7 Intelligent Processor as well as full Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The B9 comes in much cheaper than the C9 model, and offers nearly identical image quality. Sure, you're picking up a slightly less powerful processor but the difference will only be noticeable for true display aficionados.

LG C9 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Walmart

The LG C9 is one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, with an all-round quality that carries its premium price tag well. You're keeping all the features of the B9 above but boosting your processor's capabilities slightly for improved upscaling and color. This is an OLED TV deal for those looking to upgrade their existing OLED or if you want the best value straight from the off.



LG C9 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | $2,299 $1,899 at Newegg

If you like the look of the C9 model but you're after more screen real estate, this 65-inch model is at a steal of a price on Newegg right now. This is the cheapest price we've found anywhere for the larger version, with a fantastic $400 saving.

OLED TV deals in the UK

LG B8SLC 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £1,485 £999 at Crampton & Moore

This B8 model comes in cheapest this weekend, with a price tag under £1,000. You're getting an a7 intelligent processor, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, which all give this TV a great picture at a fair price. You're not picking up the latest tech, but if this is your first foray into the world of OLED TV deals, you might want to check out this cheap price. PRC Direct is also currently throwing in a free LG SJ3 Soundbar and two Blu-rays of your choice for £1,079.

LG B9 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £1,105 at Amazon

If you're not fussed about getting your hands on that boosted a9 processor in the C9, this B9 model will offer a largely similar OLED experience for a lower price this weekend. You're still getting fantastic features like Dolby Vision and incredible upscaling, but paying a little less for the B-Series.

LG C9 55-inch 4K OLED TV | £2,499 £1,299 at Appliances Direct

The LG C9 model comes in just £200 more than the B9 above, and offers far more value for money if you're willing to push past that £1,000 mark. This is a high-quality display with a powerful a9 Gen 2 processor and all the Dolby Vision and HDR10 Pro features you could ask for.

LG C9PLA 65-inch 4K OLED TV | £3,299 £1,899 at PRC Direct

Want more of that excellent display quality? You need a bigger screen. This 65-inch is sure to impress with all the premium viewing features and upscaling you could ask for in a powerful television. You'll find it for under £2,000 in the latest OLED TV deals, as well as a five-year guarantee from PRC Direct.

Cheap QLED TV deals

If those OLED TV deals are still looking a little pricey, you might find better luck with a Samsung QLED. QLEDs still rely on LED backlights rather than having individual pixels transmitting their own light, but they offer an extra layer of quality in their quantum dot color panels placed over the existing LED display. The result isn't as mind-blowing as an OLED, but it still offers a competitive advantage of a standard 4K TV. We've spotted some fantastic QLED TV deals in both the US and the UK this weekend.

QLED TV deals in the US

Samsung QN49Q60R 49-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | $797 $697.99 at Walmart

This 49-inch model of the Samsung Q60 QLED TV offers a cheaper alternative to the more premium OLED TV deals on offer. You're still getting fantastic display quality with all the extra features you'd expect in a trusted Samsung TV model, and saving $100 at Walmart this week.

Samsung QN55Q60R 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | $1,199.99 $897.99 at Walmart

This 55-inch Samsung QLED model sits at a higher picture quality than a standard 4K TV, but still keeps the price tag away from that OLED premium. This is the 2019 version, so you're getting the latest quantum processing technology and HDR 4x for extra color tuning and clarity.

QLED TV deals in the UK

Samsung QE43Q60RATXXU 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | £599 £499 at Currys

This QLED TV comes in under £500 at Currys this week. That's a fantastic price for Samsung's premium range of televisions. You're grabbing a 2400 PQI display with intelligent upscaling through a Quantum Processor 4K, plus a range of smart TV apps in an easily navigable interface.

Samsung QLED QE55Q60RA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED TV | £799 £749 at AO

You're only saving £50 on this QLED TV deal, but you're still picking an excellent 55-inch TV for a great price this week. If you're looking for something a little larger but don't want to break the bank, this Samsung model may be the perfect fit.

