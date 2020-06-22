Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 photos suggest it'll have very familiar software

We've seen leaked pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 before, as it's likely close to being unveiled, but now, for the first time, we've seen screen-on images showing the software of the anticipated smartwatch.

These images come from YouTube tech channel TechTalks TV, which posted on Twitter five images claimed to be of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 – these pictures line up with what we've already seen, but unlike earlier snaps of the unreleased smartwatch, the screen is on, giving us a look at the software.

Well, we would call this a 'first look' at the software, but it seems that we've already had a good look at it, as the Galaxy Watch 3 seems to use the exact same build of Tizen (Samsung's smartwatch software) that the original Galaxy Watch, and other Samsung smartwatches before it.

The hardware is certainly different from the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, with two crowns on the side instead of buttons, and a much slimmer bezel, but the software is the real focus of this leak.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 software

The first Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 image shared shows the main menu, with 10 icons showing different options (which you'll likely use a rotating bezel to select), and this is exactly the same menu as on the original Galaxy Watch, as you can see in the image at the top of this article, albeit with different apps.

The other pictures show specific menus in the Galaxy Watch 3, and they don't give much away.

Since this main menu is so similar to that of the older watch, it seems that Samsung isn't really looking to change the software much between its smartwatches, as added home screen functionality would likely be one of the first things it would improve on for newer software.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model is an early unit still running previous software, and that when the device is publicly released a new version of Tizen will be made available. As such, we're not going to proclaim that the smartwatch has no software changes from its predecessor just yet.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be unveiled some time in July, alongside the Galaxy Buds Live – stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest leaks and rumors in the meantime.

Via GSMArena