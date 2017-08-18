Leaked Galaxy Note 8 images show the phone in the flesh

The best images we’ve seen so far of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been renders, but today we’ve seen high-quality photos of the phone, or at least of a dummy unit.

That’s to say a non-functioning version, but one likely built by Samsung to show off the design of the Note 8. And it’s a design that’s very familiar, with a black glass back, a screen filled front and a shape that looks longer and narrower than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Indeed, there’s not really anything new here, but the design matches previous Note 8 leaks, complete with a dual-lens camera and fingerprint scanner on the back, and a dedicated Bixby button on the side beneath the volume keys.

Image 1 of 6 The massive (likely 6.3-inch) screen of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Credit: Weibo Image 2 of 6 The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a dual-lens camera. Credit: Weibo Image 3 of 6 The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is thought to have a similar design to the S8. Credit: Weibo Image 4 of 6 Side-on you can see the Galaxy Note 8's volume keys and Bixby button. Credit: Weibo Image 5 of 6 The power button on the other side of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Credit: Weibo Image 6 of 6 The top edge of the Galaxy Note 8 looks to house the SIM card slot. Credit: Weibo

Not long to go

The images, which were posted to Weibo (a Chinese social site) are hard to verify, but they look convincing, and with us just days away from the August 23 announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 it’s not surprising that there would be dummy units in the wild.

And while this leak doesn’t shed any light on the specs there’s little we don’t probably know there either, with a 6.3-inch QHD+ screen, a 12MP dual-lens camera with 2x optical zoom, a 3,300mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and either a Snapdragon 835 (in the US) or Exynos 8895 (everywhere else) chipset rumored.

With the inevitable S Pen stylus also in the mix, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks set to be a formidable phablet and the wait for it is almost over.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be top-tier phablet too.

Via SamMobile