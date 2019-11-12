Last chance to save 20% off all toys at Argos ahead of Black Friday

The Argos Black Friday sale is fast approaching, but you don't have to wait until then to find an amazing deal. Until midnight on November 12, you can save 20% on absolutely all toys when you spend at least £20.

To claim the deal, just add the toys to your shopping trolley, then type the code TOYS20 in the text box at the checkout and the discount will be applied automatically.

The offer includes Lego, LOL Surprise, Hatchimals, Candylocks and thousands more of this year's most popular toys.

Get 20% off all toys at Argos

Argos is slashing the price of toys in the third week of its Crazy Codes sale. Enter the code TOYS20 at the checkout to save 20% when you spend at least £20 on toys. Deal ends midnight November 12.

View Deal

The code can be applied on top of existing discounts, which can result in some huge savings. For example, the Lego Star Wars LEGO 3-in-1 R2-D2 is already reduced from £168.50 to £120, and the TOYS20 code brings it down to just £96. That's a total saving of £72.50.

This particularly generous deal will be replaced with a different offer when it expires, so don't hang around.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.