La Liga live stream: how to watch every restart fixture this week from anywhere

Messi, Hazard, Costa...these are just some of the big names currently plying their trade in La Liga, so it's safe to say football fans all over the world will be delighted to see top-tier Spanish soccer restart this week. With Barcelona and Real Madrid currently locked in Europe's tightest major title race, we know you're as excited as we are to put the Covid-19 sports shutdown behind us and see some more action on the pitch! With that in mind, here are all the best ways to watch a free La Liga live stream this week - plus all the fixtures you can look forward to.

How to get a free La Liga live stream BeIN sports owns the rights to La Liga the US and can be watched for FREE on Sling TV as part of its World Sports trial, while UK viewers will find Premier Sports offering free La Liga action until the end of June - either via Sky or online.

Yes, the 2019/20 La Liga season is set to conclude over the next few weeks with matches being played nearly every day. With just two points separating title rivals Barca (1st on 58 points) and Real (2nd on 56 points) as we get set for the run-in, it looks like it's going to be a grandstand finish down in Spain.

Outside of the two Spanish giants, La Liga mainstays Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are fighting for Champions League and Europa League places with Real Sociedad and Getafe - so while matches are being played behind closed doors, it's going to be a riveting finish nonetheless.

Our guide to this week's La Liga fixtures will ensure you don't miss a single game - so read on and discover how to get a free La Liga live stream from anywhere in the world and watch all the action as it happens.

All this week's La Liga fixtures

Here are the times and dates of the next La Liga fixtures. We'll keep this list up-to-date, so check back after the weekend to see the next round of matches.

Thursday, June 11

Sevilla vs Real Betis - 7.30pm CEST / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Friday, June 12

Granada vs Getafe - 7.30pm CEST / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Valencia vs Levante - 10pm CEST / 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Saturday, June 13

Espanyol vs Alaves - 2pm CEST / 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal - 5pm CEST / 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT

Leganes vs Real Valladolid - 7.30pm CEST / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona - 10pm CEST / 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Sunday, June 14

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - 2pm CEST / 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT

Real Madrid vs Eibar - 7.30pm CEST / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - 10pm CEST / 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

How to watch La Liga from outside your country

If you want to watch Spanish football online on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle if you're overseas - geo-blocking. However, a reliable and affordable solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bits of software will help you access the same trustworthy, legal live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to live stream La Liga for free in the UK

It's easier than ever to watch La Liga in the UK, thanks to Premier Sports, which is showing all this week's matches live and in full. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers for £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering LaLiga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer its standalone Premier Player streaming platform for those with Sky. It's never been easier to get a free La Liga live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch La Liga as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream La Liga for FREE in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish soccer until 2024 in the US, so if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny!. Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Anyone who can't access the streaming service they normally would at home should check out a VPN as described above.

How to watch La Liga soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season. So that's the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch a FREE La Liga live stream in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels.

How to watch La Liga in New Zealand