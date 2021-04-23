John Higgins vs Mark Williams live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 from anywhere

The Wizard of Wishaw crosses cues with the Welsh Potting Machine in a blockbuster second-round clash at the Crucible. These two legends of the sport have seven world championships between them, and faced off in the final in a classic encounter three years ago.

It's Scotland's finest against Wales' best, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch John Higgins vs Mark Williams online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

John Higgins vs Mark Williams live stream Dates: Friday, April 23 - Saturday, April 24 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Both players turned professional in 1992, and over the past three decades they've been amongst the finest players on the circuit.

However, despite his wealth of experience Higgins nearly broke under the pressure of his first round tie with Tian Pengfei, and had to come from behind to make it through.

It would have been desperately disappointing for the Scot, who's been enjoying a magnificent season, having won the Players Championship and finished runner-up in the Masters.

Williams blitzed Sam Craigie in the last round, and he's promised to take the fight to his old rival this week.

If this is even half as exciting as their 2018 showdown we'll be in for a treat. Read on as we explain how to watch John Higgins vs Mark Williams and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

John Higgins vs Mark Williams session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST on Friday, April 23.

Friday, April 23 at 2.30pm BST

Saturday, April 22 at 10am BST

Saturday, April 24 at 7pm BST

FREE John Higgins vs Mark Williams: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

John Higgins vs Mark Williams starts at 2.30pm BST on Friday afternoon, continuing Saturday from 10am and 7pm. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch John Higgins vs Mark Williams for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

John Higgins vs Mark Williams: live stream snooker in Canada

The John Higgins vs Mark Williams match starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday morning. It will continue at 5am ET / 2am PT on Saturday morning, before the final action from 2pm ET / 11am PT. You can watch Higgins vs Williams and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

John Higgins vs Mark Williams: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

John Higgins vs Mark Williams starts at 9.30pm CST on Friday evening, and will continue at 5pm on Saturday afternoon, before concluding at 2am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Viewers in China can watch Higgins vs Williams and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

John Higgins vs Mark Williams: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US