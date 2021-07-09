iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: get unlimited data at a market-leading price on O2

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals are by no means cheap, standing out as one of the market's largest phone investments. So with that in mind, searching for the best price is essential...and that's where we come in.

We've tracked down the perfect Pro Max tariff for anyone who finds themselves tearing through data on their phone contracts. This deal comes from the retailer Mobile Phones Direct and gets you completely unlimited data, calls and texts.

While that would normally mean massive costs, especially for this handset, this promotion is actually really affordable. You'll be paying £57 a month and £49.99 upfront on the O2 network.

While that sounds like a lot, the average iPhone 12 Pro Max contract is going to set you back well over £60 a month with ease, especially with EE or Vodafone right now!

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: unlimited data on O2

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £57 per month

This is easily one of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals we've seen since the phone launched, especially for those who need a lot of data. Here you'll be paying just £57 a month and £49.99 upfront while getting completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. Without dropping down to 100GB, you will not find a better price than this.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro Max like?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide, and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.



