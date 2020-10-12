iPad Air deal knocks 3rd gen tablet down to its best ever price

With the impending release of the iPad Air 4 this month, it looks like retailers are trying to offload stock of the previous model. That's a good thing! With the base price costing $100/£100 less than the iPad Air 4, 2019's 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 is well worth considering if you're fine to leave the newer model's creativity and business features to one side but still want a high-performing tablet.

Right now, as part of the Prime Day deals 2020 promotion, Amazon Prime members in the UK can pick up the silver 64GB iPad Air (3rd Gen) for £413.10, more than 10% off and beating the best ever price by a decent margin. If you want a model with a higher capacity, too, the space grey 256GB iPad Air (3rd Gen) is £544.50 for Prime Day, again its best ever price. These are both Wi-Fi versions of the tablet.

In our 4-star iPad Air 3 (2019) review, we described the tablet as the "underrated middle child" of Apple's range of slates. While it's only compatible with the first-gen iPad Pencil, it's got a beautiful screen, and is a great 2-in-1 productivity tablet if you think you'll use it for that. It goes without saying, of course, that it's also a great way to experience entertainment apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as the various games on Apple Arcade.

Here are the deals:

iPad Air 3rd Generation 2019 64GB Silver £479.00 £413.10 at Amazon

With the impending launch of the iPad Air 4, Prime Day brings a discount on the previous generation iPad Air, which is still a great 2-in-1 tablet for productivity and entertainment. This is its best ever price on Amazon UK.View Deal

iPad Air 3rd generation 2019 | 256GB | Space Grey: £629.99 £544.50 at Amazon

This higher-capacity iPad Air reaches its best ever price as the launch of the (more expensive) iPad Air 4 is on our doorstep. Worth considering if you're rocking an older iPad and need an upgrade with more capabilities. View Deal

iPad Air 3rd generation 2019 | 64GB | Gold: £479.00 £422.90 at Amazon

The gold iPad Air receives a price drop taking it to its lowest ever price, though we have seen the silver model for less on Prime Day. Worth considering if the silver iPad Air sells out first – note, though, that this is about to surpassed by the iPad Air 4. View Deal

If you're not ready to take the plunge on an iPad Pro, then, but want to replace an older tablet, these prices are well worth considering. As ever with Prime Day deals, grab an item before it's out of stock – or the day itself ends. Check out our comparison of the iPad Air 4 vs iPad Air 3 if you need more help making your buying decisions.

