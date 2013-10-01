Trending
 

Spotify takes Twitter's lead, makes it easier for users to follow favorite artists

By Web  

Following musicians, Twitter style

Spotify Follow
Follow the little green button

The internet may soon be invaded by little green … buttons, the kind that allow fans to link with their favorite musical acts or even user profiles on streaming music giant Spotify.

Today Spotify introduced a new developer feature that allows any website to display a button that lets artists and music labels direct fans to profiles on the music streaming service.

Using a small bit of code found on the Spotify Developer portal, just about anyone can create a little green Follow link, which can be copied and pasted to any website or blog in a matter of seconds.

When clicked, the Follow button redirects the viewer to a linked Spotify profile, with the ultimate goal of increasing the fan base of artists or even bloggers and other publishers with a presence there.

Follow along

In an effort to further beef up its social feature set, Spotify's new Twitter-style Follow buttons are free, as long as users comply with the service's Terms of Use.

To create a Follow button, coders simply right-click on any artist or user profile on Spotify, paste the appropriate URI, choose from a couple of options, then copy the resulting embed code onto their website or blog.

Should the visitor not have a Spotify account, they'll first be asked to create one - definitely a clever way to grab a few extra users in the process.

Spotify's new Follow buttons are now live and ready to be created by heading to the company's Developer portal and clicking "Get the code."

  • Check out our review of the budget-priced LG Optimus L9 smartphone!
See more Web news