Twitter rolls-out major design overhaul for web and apps

Twitter has unleashed a major overhaul of its website and smartphone app

Twitter has launched a major redesign of its entire ecosystem, aimed at bringing a unified user experience to its web and mobile app portals.

The social network is rolling-out the new simplified look to Twitter.com as well as the smartphone apps for iPhone (iPad users are yet to receive the update) and Android devices.

The redesign brings a brand new profile and a simple navigation menu on the left hand side of the page. This offers easy access to your followers, who you follow, your lists and recent images.

To the right of the page will be your latest tweets, as pictured.

Home, Connect, Discover

The new-look Twitter also brings a new interface centred around three underpinning elements. Home, Connect and Discover.

The Home section now embeds photos and videos within your feed, a la Facebook, and will also feature conversations resulting from tweets.

All of those features will remain present in the new versions of the mobile apps for iPhone and Android devices, underlining Twitter's efforts to offer a more complete cross-platform experience.

The Connect tab brings you to your mentions and @replies and retweets, while discover features trending hashtags and topics which have been tailored to your interests and locations.

The new apps for iPhone and Android are available to download now, while at the time of writing, we were still seeing the older version at Twitter.com.