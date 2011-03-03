New Firefox app enables charity giving while shopping online

Give As You Live, the charity browser add-on that enables you to donate to good causes while shopping online, has expanded its browser remit to include Firefox.

It may not be a household name yet, but over 1,200 retailers, including Tesco, Apple, Asda and the Body Shop, support the Give As You Live app that lets you send a portion of cash from your online purchases to charity.

Essentially the app works by taking around 2.5 per cent of the price of your online purchase from point of sale so you don't actually get charged any more money for an item – as long as you do it through the app.

App-reciation

Back in February the app was upgraded on Internet Explorer and now it is available through Firefox.

The makers noted: "Previously available only through Internet Explorer, the team at Everyclick have been testing and working hard to release Give as you Live on a platform available to both PC and Mac based shoppers.

"With nearly 30 per cent of internet users opting to use Firefox over Internet Explorer or other alternative browsers, a compatible version of Give as you Live needed to be created to meet the demands from our Mac and PC supporters."

To try the app out, go to www.giveasyoulive.com and click the Get The App button.