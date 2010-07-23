Facebook founder to guest star in The Simpsons

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is to feature in The Simpsons.

The US hit show has been animating guest stars for years, and Zuckerberg is now considered to be important enough to follow in the footsteps of Simon Cowell, Aerosmith and Stephen Hawking.

Apparently, the 26-year-old billionaire will meet Lisa at convention of entrepreneurs and give advice on how to run a Nelson's bicycle company. The episode will air in October in the US.

Zuckerberg will have to get used to seeing an aproxomation of his face on screen, with an unofficial film of his foundation of Facebook set to arrive in cinemas.

The film is called The Social Network, and is directed by David Fincher, but Zuckerberg is not keen on the concept.

"As an example of fiction, they wrote the movie and said that I was creating Facebook to get girls," he said.

"But I've been dating the same girl since even before Facebook."