David Cameron denies swearing about Twitter

UPDATED: Following the earlier story, Tory leader David Cameron has yet further egg on his face following the release of a podcast featuring highlights from the Absolute Radio breakfast show.

The Guardian notes that Cameron's press secretary, Gabby Bertin, "leapt out of her skin" after the bout of swearing on the Christian O'Connell breakfast show.

There is also an exchange between Cameron and Bertin following the interview, in which the Tory leader said: 'That seemed to go OK.' To which his press secretary replied: 'Yeah, apart from the language.'

Cameron added: "Oh, yeah, pissed, sorry about that, I'm really sorry. But he said people are pissed off with politicians, which they are. I think that is choice language well used personally, from my point of view."

The Tory leader's press secretary responds: "No, it was the twat."

Cameron pleaded: "That's not a swear word."

His press secretary replied: 'It is.'"

Brian Murphy, a member of O'Connell's breakfast show team blogged: "As for his comments about Twitter – it's a one-liner Jimmy Carr would have been proud of.

Tory leader David Cameron has slammed micro-blogging service Twitter, only days after government guidelines were issued to help MPs get the most out of the service.

"It's too instantaneous... Too many twits make a twat," Cameron told Absolute Radio shock-jock Christian O'Connell.

O'Connell went on to ask Cameron about the mood of the nation, to which the Tory boss replied: "The public are pissed off... Oh, I can't say that, can I?"

Two naughty swearwords from one Tory leader in a national radio breakfast show! What is the world coming to? The Daily Mail will surely have a field day with this one…

Sky News reports that: "Those close to DC say that 'twat' is not a swearword according to Ofcom guidelines."

You can see David's very own "Webcameron" daily videos online, although it would seem that the man who could be the UK's next Prime Minister is only going so far in embracing new communications tech.

Bill Gates was reported to also be losing faith in social networking earlier this month, having committed 'Facebook suicide'.

