5 things Twitter needs to improve if it wants to grow

One of the big problems for Twitter is still one that people were asking right back when the company was new: Why?

Users already have their friends and family on Facebook - and over there they can share content that is longer than 140 characters, chat with friends on Facebook messenger and share endless albums of baby photos. Even if Twitter did add tonnes of new functionality, it will never be able to compete with Facebook due to the network effect: Why would you sign up for another social network when all of your friends are already using a different one?

The proof is in the numbers: One study found that an astonishing 44% of Twitter users have never sent a tweet. So what are they all doing?

Where Twitter has managed to carve out a niche for itself is in news. Why doesn't Twitter continue to position itself around consumption? There are already thousands of celebrities and public figures who use the platform, as well as (essentially) every media outlet in the world - so why not make Twitter the place to find out the latest news beyond your immediate social circle?

Twitter could easily become what's essentially a user friendly replacement for RSS feeds (for some people it already has). Sure, you yourself might be perfectly comfortable with an RSS feed reader and all of the necessary faffing about that entails - but what about your parents? Twitter could adapt its offering to make more of the fact that it offers a personalised news feed. Want the latest from the Economist but are also into your Norwegian black metal? Or are you more interested container shipping and Taylor Swift? Using Twitter, you can get exactly what you want.

Twitter could support this by either pinching what Instapaper does so well, and offer a "reader" style paginated view for linked articles. It even already has a built-in mechanism for sharing articles you like with your friends.

What about a Twitter reader app which pulls articles out from links tweeted to your timeline to compete with Apple's new News app? It could even win the hearts and minds of the journalists who have given it so much love and usage over the years by launching a virtual "tip jar" that will automatically send a publication a bit of money from your virtual wallet every time you hit a "Like" button on an article you read. Hey, it's an idea.

Twitter is already the go-to destination for breaking news, so why not embrace it? Especially as Facebook and Reddit are starting to.