I need an unbreakable Bluetooth speaker – these portable party Prime Day deals are the answer

Last week I broke my Bluetooth speaker. All it took was a moment, a careless slip of the hands, a one-meter jump to freedom on the hardwood floor – and the speaker was no more.

I'd had my Pure DiscovR for near enough three years, after reviewing (and praising) the five-star Bluetooth speaker for its brilliant audio and sci-fi design – not least its privacy features like a physical mute function. But as an indoor speaker, and one not designed to bear the slings and arrows of outdoor use, it was only going to be so hardy in the long run.

We're in the final phase of Amazon Prime Day, though, which means there are plenty of alternative Bluetooth speakers deals to consider – often on models that are shockproof (able to take a hit on a hard floor), as well as splash-proof or waterproof for surviving trips outside the living room.

If you're taking a speaker to the beach, a pool, or even just a picnic, it can be reassuring to know that the speaker isn't more fragile than you are – and even if you're planning on keeping it indoors most of the time, you can rest easy knowing your Bluetooth speaker can handle being knocked off a shelf without immediately shutting down its operations for good.

Scroll down for all of today's best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK, with some choice US deals listed below them.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals (UK)

Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker: £55.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This portable Bluetooth speaker from Anker could be the perfect choice for you if you're on a budget, featuring impressive sound and battery life for its price.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £55 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £12.01 - Sony's compact waterproof speaker could be your perfect companion for the summer months. This Bluetooth compatible speaker packs punchy bass, clear vocals and an impressive 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker: £89.99 £62.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - Get the party going with this amazing outdoor speaker discount. Titanium drivers offer high sound quality while a waterproof build and 24 hours of playtime allow for a hassle-free party experience.View Deal

LG XBOOM Go PL7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - At a discount of over half price, this stylish LG speaker is well worth considering. It features great sound with dual action bass, lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge and is water resistant, making it a great portable choice. Oh, it has customizable lighting, too.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: £200 £122 at Amazon

Save £78 - Love a punchy bass sound? This Sony Bluetooth speaker could be the one for you this summer. Customizable lighting, great sound and up to 24 hours' battery life make this a tough one to beat at its discounted price.View Deal

Bose Portable Smart Speaker: £329.95 £224.99 at Amazon

Save £104.96 – There’s a lot to like about the Bose Portable Home Speaker; it’s super smart, and its design blends functionality (and a water-resistant IPX4 rating) with minimalist chic. It may not sound quite as powerful as the Sonos Move, but it’s still a solid choice if you don’t want to sacrifice audio fidelity for portability – and this is the lowest price we've ever seen.View Deal

JBL Boombox 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £399 £279 at Amazon

Save £120 - This stylish boombox makes leaves a lasting impression with incredibly punchy bass. It's also waterproof and lasts 24 hours on a single charge, making it a great choice if you're looking for a portable speaker that's perfect for hours of partying.View Deal

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals (US)

Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Portable Speaker: $149 $118 at Amazon

Save $32 – Sony has been making some big moves in the portable audio space recently, and the XB33 is one of the better speakers at this price point. It's IP67 waterproof, has a 24-hour battery life and is on sale in four different colors for the next two days.View Deal

JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $399.95 $274.95 at Amazon

Save $125 – This Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding, bringing it down to its all-time record low price – by some margin as well. This waterproof speaker comes with a 24-hour battery life, a loud, well-balanced sound, and a helpful built-in handle.

View Deal

There's a big mix of price points above, but it's important to remember that you're getting an even bigger mix of specifications.

The most expensive Bluetooth speakers might not be the hardiest, of course, and it's worth looking at what speaker best meets your needs. The Bose model above will likely be the best for sound quality outright, though others will feature longer battery life, or more advanced water resistance if you're thinking of taking your speaker poolside – or even into the pool with you.

Check out some other Bluetooth speaker deals in your region below too: