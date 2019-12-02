Hurry! This Philips 4K Ambilight TV is just £389 in Amazon's cracking Cyber Monday deal

We've seen some fine Cyber Monday TV deals so far, but if you like Philips' immersive Ambilight tech, then this one's the pick of the bunch – Amazon is offering a 43-inch Ambilight LCD TV with 4K resolution for an incredible £389.

The deal expires at midnight tonight, make sure you snap it up quickly. Not in the UK? Check out some other deals at the bottom of this article.

To put this deal in perspective, the Philips 43PUS7304/12 started at £850 and was very briefly cut to half price last month – and this deal now takes that price down another £40, for today only.

Despite its temporary price drop, this is no budget TV. What's great about Philips' 7304 series is that they're mid-range LCDs that inherit many of the high-end features from its more premium sets.

In fact, you get three-sided Ambilight, 4K, a direct LED backlight, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which is quite a roll-call for a £389 TV.

This 43-inch Ambilight LCD offers incredible value in this deal, which is available for today only. Despite the budget price tag, you get 4K resolution, Philips' immersive Ambilight tech, plus HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Ends midnight December 2.View Deal

£389 is a new-low price for this 43-inch sets. We saw it briefly drop to £399 on the day before Black Friday last week, but it's now at an even lower price that's unlikely to be bettered for a while.

If you've also picked up an Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home in the Black Friday sales, you'll be pleased to hear that this TV also has Google Assistant (thanks to the presence of Android TV 9.0) plus its 'Works with Alexa' certification.

If you're not in the UK, you can see some other great TV deals below.