Huge savings on smart home security in the Currys Cyber Monday sale

Currys has slashed 10% off the marked price of smart home security - including devices and kits already discounted for Cyber Monday. To claim your discount, enter the code SMARTSEC10 at the checkout.

These smart cameras and sensors let you monitor your home while you're away with remote viewing, and receive notifications when motion is detected. Some cameras (like the Motorola Focus 73 Connect HD) also include infra-red to detect movement in total darkness, and smart doorbells like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 let you see who's at your door with full HD wide-angle video.

If you already have a smart security system, this is the perfect opportunity to expand it with deals on additional sensors, cameras and key tags from brands including Yale, Motorola, Swann and Hive.

Save 10% on smart home security at Currys

Currys has knocked 10% off the price of all smart home security, including full starter kits, cameras and sensors. The offer includes devices that were already discounted for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. To claim your discount, just enter the code SMARTSEC10 at the checkout.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle £179 £134.10 at Currys

This kit includes the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see visitors on your phone before you answer the door with 1080p wide-angle video, and speak to them using the built-in speakers and microphone - plus a Wi-Fi extender and indoor chime. It's discounted twice for Cyber Monday, with £70 off the original price, plus a further 10% with the code SMARTSEC10.

View Deal

Swann security system £499.99 £296.99 at Currys

Currys has taken £170 off the price of this complete CCTV system, then knocked a further 10% off for Cyber Monday with the code SMARTSEC10. It includes four cameras, an eight-channel DVR, cables, a mouse, fittings and deterrent stickers, and it's compatible with iOS, Android and Google Assistant.

View Deal