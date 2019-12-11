Huawei Watch GT price cut makes for one of the best smartwatch deals right now

One of the best smartwatch deals from Black Friday is still going on: you can pick up the Huawei Watch GT and Watch GT Active on Amazon for a decently reduced price, as it seems the cost hasn't returned to normal after the sales period.

The Huawei Watch GT has an incredible battery life for a smartwatch, making it a great choice for people who don't get the opportunity to power up their wearable daily, as you need to for some other devices. It's also got an elegant yet solid build, although it doesn't run on Wear OS, so people used to most standard smartwatches might have trouble getting used to it.

The Huawei Watch GT Active is basically a redesigned Watch GT – it runs the same, with the same specs, but it has arguably a better design.

Both Huawei smartwatches originally cost £199.99, but now you can pick up the Watch GT for £109.99 and the Watch GT Active for £131.58. That's a saving of £90 and £68 respectively.

While both devices sat at this price during Black Friday sales, both lost a slight amount more during flash sales. However, these didn't last long, so most peole didn't get to make the most of this deal. The current price is still great for two decent smartwatches, so if you've been looking for a new wrist-mounted companion, this could be the deal for you.

