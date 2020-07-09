How to watch the Canon EOS R5 livestream: tune in for its 'biggest product launch yet'

The Canon EOS R5 is expected to be fully announced today, along with a range of other photographic treats, during a livestream event that Canon is calling its "biggest product launch yet".

While we don't know for sure what will be revealed in the 'Reimagine' event on July 9, the rumors suggest we'll be treated to the grand unveiling of Canon's new flagship mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R5, plus its new, more affordable Canon EOS R6 sibling.

That probably won't be the end of the festive photographic season for Canon fans either – if speculation from the likes of Canon Rumors is correct, we could also see the arrival of four new RF lenses, including a Canon RF 85mm f/2 IS STM Macro, RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM and two very intriguing new ultra-telephotos in the form of an RF 600mm f/11 IS STM and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM.

None of these products have been officially announced or confirmed – and there could yet be further surprises at the event – but if correct, this will likely be the biggest photography event of the year by quite some distance.

For the first time in its history, Canon is opening up a launch event, albeit a virtual one, to the general public, and even Sony and Nikon fans will be foolish not to take a peek.

So, how can you tune into Canon's first ever livestream? Here's how.

(Image credit: Canon Rumors)

How to watch Canon's 'Reimagine' livestream

The Canon 'Reimagine' event livestream will be starting on July 9 at 8am EDT / 5am PDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEDT on the camera maker's YouTube channel.

Canon told us that you need to register to be able to watch the launch and take part in the Q&A session that follows at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT / 6pm BST (or 3am AEDT on July 10).

To do that, you can go to the event page on Canon UK's website and sign up with your email address (don't worry, you can opt out of receiving offers and news). Alternatively, you can bookmark the Virtual Product Launch page on Canon USA's site.

The YouTube pages for both the main event and Q&A session are both now live. Head to 'Reimagine – A Canon Premiere' on YouTube for the main event, or to 'Reimagine – Your questions answered' for the follow-up event, which will see chats with several photographers, including Wanda Martin and Javier Cortes.

The streams haven't started yet, but YouTube lets you set reminders so you can get a nudge when the event is about to start. We'll see you there.