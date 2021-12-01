How to watch Super Bowl 2022: date, channels, free live streams online, halftime show and more

Every drop of blood, sweat and tears shed over the past few months and beyond count for nothing without the Vince Lombardi Trophy to show at the end of it. But only one team, once coach and one QB is worthy of the sport's highest honor. Read on as we explain all you need to know about Super Bowl LVI - including early details of how to get a 2022 Super Bowl live streams all over the world.

It's the fixture that sets storylines in stone and immortalises names, faces and journeys.

Some may argue that Aaron Rodgers is the better player, but there's no debating that Tom Brady is the greater. The Buccaneers center has held that iconic sterling silver trophy aloft seven times to Rodgers' solitary triumph.

The race for Super Bowl 56 is proving to be wildly unpredictable, with both the NFC and AFC lacking any one single, genuinely dominant force.

The Bucs, Chiefs, Packers, Rams, Cowboys and Bills have already lost at least three games each, while the previously unfancied Patriots, Colts and Titans have emerged as potential dark horses, after less-than-stellar early outings.

Of course, the Super Bowl isn't just about the football, and you can read on as we explain how you'll be able to watch Super Bowl 2022 - you can even watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in some countries - and what you can expect at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

When is Super Bowl 2022: date and time The official date of Super Bowl LVI (56) is Sunday February 13 in 2022. The start time for Super Bowl LVI isn't yet set in stone, but will almost certainly be 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) in the US. Globally, that means the 2022 Super Bowl time is: - Australia Super Bowl time: 10.30am AEDT (Monday, February 14) - India Super Bowl time: 5am IST (Monday) - Japan Super Bowl time: 8.30am JST (Monday) - Mexico Super Bowl time: 5.30pm CST - New Zealand Super Bowl time: 12.30pm NZDT (Monday) - South Korea Super Bowl time: 8.30am KST (Monday) - UK Super Bowl time: 11.30pm GMT

Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch Super Bowl 56 in the US with and without cable

NBC website The Super Bowl is back on NBC this year, with kick-off likely to be scheduled for the traditional time of 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. NBC, which is also the home of Sunday Night Football, is yet to set its Super Bowl 2022 coverage schedule in stone, but you can hang your hat on NBC building up to the game with an all-day slate of programming. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Super Bowl 56 directly through the NBC website. How to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable If you don't have NBC on cable, fear not. The obvious first port of call is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled anytime - you can sign up in no time on the Peacock website. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV, however. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBC in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a whole month of Sling Blue for just $10 at the time of writing. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. The OTT streamer is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch a Super Bowl live stream FREE in Canada

DAZN Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Super Bowl 56, along with every single game of the 2021/22 season. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning there's a way to live stream the Super Bowl free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Plus, if previous years are anything to go by, we can also expected to see Super Bowl LVI televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. The Super Bowl 2022 kick-off time hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but it's likely to be 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl 2022 live stream in the UK

BBC iPlayer Super Bowl 2022 is being shown FREE on BBC One, with kick-off likely to be at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday night. If you're more likely to be tuning in on the move or from the comfort of your bed, you'll also be able to live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. If you're already a subscriber, Sky Sports is also showing Super Bowl 56, and is the home of loads more brilliant sport, including Premier League football and NBA basketball. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package but want to try it out, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home - we explain how below.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2022 FREE in Australia

FREE, thanks to Channel Seven While not yet official for Super Bowl 2022, Aussie NFL fans have been able to watch past Super Bowls for FREE, thanks to Channel Seven. We're waiting for confirmation of that for Super Bowl 56, but if it's the case once again you'll also be able to live stream it free online - by creating an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. ESPN, available through Foxtel, has confirmed that it is showing the game, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. That means streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the Super Bowl too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. The Super Bowl is likely to kick-off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning, so you might want to book the day off work ahead of time.

Super Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch Super Bowl LVI online in Mexico

ESPN The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City hosting a selected NFL game on a semi-regular basis. It follows that the sport is huge there, and if previous years are to go by, you'll have a variety of TV options to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Mexico. In 2021 these included ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca. Azteca 7 showed the last Super Bowl for FREE, which is likely to be the case again this year.

How to watch Super Bowl free online in Germany: 2022 live stream details

ProSieben Germany boasted five NFL Europe teams at one point, so it's little surprise that American football is huge in the European nation. Its popularity means it's likely that German fans will be able to watch Super Bowl LVI free of charge. Last year's event was shown on terrestrial channel ProSieben, as well as the network's online streaming platform.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's Super Bowl 2022 coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Super Bowl 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

All you need to know about Super Bowl 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl is set to be staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13.

Construction delays prevented the stunning new facility from hosting last year's showpiece, and it's hoped that we'll see it at full capacity for this year's event.

SoFi is a 70,000-seater, but can hold upwards of 100,000 fans if needed.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: who's performing at Super Bowl LVI?

Following in the footsteps of a performance from The Weeknd that launched several thousand memes and at times perfectly embodied the Chiefs, rap and R&B royalty Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg will headline the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

It's a megastar lineup that's up there with the best there's ever been, and will be just as big a spectacle as the game itself.

Super Bowl 2022 predictions and odds

The playoff spots are still pretty wide open, such has been the volatile nature of this season, and many of the pre-season picks, including the Chiefs, Browns and Bills, have looked anything but a shoo-in for the championship game.

It's simply too early to tell, but for many it seems written in stars that it will be contested by Bill Belichick's New England Patriots Evil Empire v2.0 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of his one-time wingman Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LV: Who won Super Bowl 55?

Who else? Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time as he led his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a resounding victory over then-reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs, on home soil.

It was a shockingly one-sided affair that few had seen coming, the top-seeded Chiefs crumbling spectacularly on the big stage.

Patrick Mahomes' depleted O-line allowed their quarterback to get hit time and time again and his receivers vanished into thin air, showing that anything really can happen in this game.