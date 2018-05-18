How to watch Scottish Cup final live stream free from anywhere: see Celtic vs Motherwell

Scottish Cup final - where and when As the norm, the 2018 Scottish Cup final will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow - so Celtic will immediately have the hometown advantage over Motherwell. Scottish football fans probably already know that coverage of the final will be on the BBC this year - which you can tune in to wherever you are in the world. The game itself is on Saturday May 19 with kickoff at 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT, 4pm CET).

Did you know the Scottish Cup is the oldest national football trophy in the world? Top stat, hey? Well if you've landed on this page, we don't doubt for a minute that you already knew that little titbit. And it probably also means that you're interested in seeing who wins this weekend's big Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Motherwell. Well, we can help you there with our live stream tips.

Saturday 19 May is arguably the biggest day in the 2017-18 Scottish football calendar and all of the action is ready to kick off at 3PM. The big story of the day (sorry Motherwell fans) is to see whether Celtic will pull off an unheralded second successive domestic treble, having already won the league at a canter and beaten Mothewell 2-0 in the Scottish League Cup Final.

Celtic have won the competition 37 times before and Brendan Rodgers' team will obviously go in to the game as big favourites. Motherwell on the other hand have only won it twice before and not since 1991 - it will be a major upset if they manage a victory.

Below we'll talk you through the best live streams for watching the game on Saturday, so you can watch the whole match as it happens.

How to live stream Scottish Cup final in the UK for free:

BBC One Scotland is the home of the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to watch it in other parts of the UK.

If you're in Scotland, you'll be able to watch it on the channel or you'll need to find it through your satellite or cable box for other areas of the UK. You'll also be able to live stream it through BBC iPlayer, here - you can change your location settings to Scotland to make sure you're getting the right feed.

Remember if you're in the UK you'll need to pay for a TV license to be able to watch the live stream above. It'll be available in the UK through Sky Sports Main Event as well, which you'll also be able to watch if you buy a Sky Sports pass from NOW TV for the day to be able to tune in from 3PM BST.

How to watch Scottish Cup final in the US for free:

It doesn't look like the rest of the world's broadcasters are that interested in the Scottish Cup final. We couldn't find anywhere in the US, Canada or Australia showing Celtic vs Motherwell. Instead you'll have to use another live streaming options combine it with a VPN.

We'll talk you through exactly how to do that below, but it's unlikely you'll find an easier way to be able to watch the match if you live outside the UK.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to your live stream of choice

Now that you're set up with a UK location on the VPN, you just need to head to your preferred Scottish Cup final live stream and start watching.

