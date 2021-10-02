How to watch Blue Bloods season 12 online where you are

The Reagan family has invited us all back to their dinner table for another round of our favorite police procedural series. With rising levels of crime in the Big Apple and more cases to investigate, the seasoned detectives are back and on a mission to protect NYC. Here on this page you’ll find out how to watch Blue Bloods season 12 online wherever you are in the world.

The main cast regulars are returning for season 12, and after a short recovery from the shocking season 11 finale episode and after his startling re-appearance from the dead - Frank’s long-lost grandson Joe (Will Hochman) will only appear on a few occasions in the new season.

We've got plenty to look forward to in season 12, as the promo for episode 1 reveals Frank battling an old rival (Mayor Chase), Danny Reagan is faced with solving a complex murder case, and Erin Reagan is in search of answers.

In case you missed it, Tom Sellek (Frank Reagan) is listed as an Executive Producer for the new season - who better to tell the Reagan police drama than our favorite leading detective?

We’ll be rallying around the Reagan table for another season that’s for sure, so keep reading to find out how to watch Blue Bloods season 12 across the globe.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 12 online in the US for FREE

Blue Bloods season 12, episode 1 ‘Hate is Hate’ will premiere on the CBS network on October 1, at 10pm ET / PT. Following episodes will air every Friday at the same time. If you’re watching online you can visit the CBS website and enter your cable provider details to stream Blue Bloods live. How to watch Blue Bloods season 12 without cable Paramount Plus will be live streaming all of season 12’s new episodes and if you’re new to the Blue Bloods scene, you’ll find all of the previous seasons available to watch on-demand. You’ll need to be signed up to a Premium plan to watch Blue Bloods live, costing $9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. FuboTV also offers access to CBS programming and will be airing all the new episodes of Blue Bloods live. It's a great value alternative to cable, offering 110+ channels, including live sports, hit TV shows and 4,800+ movies on-demand. It's entry-level plan costs $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Blue Bloods season 12 online from outside your country

If you're out of your country of residence but still want to get your Blue Bloods fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because pesky geo-blocks will prohibit you from connecting to your usual streaming services and watching your normal content as you would back home.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and works by changing your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Blue Bloods: stream season 12 online in Canada

Canadian TV network CTV will be airing season 12 of Blue Bloods the same time as the US, so you’ll want to tune in at 10pm ET / PT from October 1 to watch episode 1 of the new season. If you’re watching online, you can also visit the CTV website and log in to stream Blue Bloods. Cord cutters can head to Paramount Plus as the streaming service offers on-demand CBS content. A monthly subscription is only $5.99 and comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new members. Not caught up on all the previous Blue Bloods season? Crave also offers 10 seasons of Blue Bloods. Not in Canada? Catch up on all the CBS content by using a VPN to gain access to all the content you would at home.



How to watch Blue Bloods online in the UK

While Sky Witness is the home for Blue Bloods in the UK, the channel has only just finished broadcasting season 11, with no confirmed UK release date for season 12. Unfortunately, Brits wanting to catch up on all the previous Blue Bloods seasons currently have limited options. Amazon Prime Video offers seasons 1-10, though they are only available to buy (£19.99 per season). If you're out of the country and want to stream as if you're back home, use a VPN - as per the instructions above - to watch Blue Bloods.



How to watch Blue Bloods online in Australia

It’s a similar story for those Down Under as there’s currently no confirmed Australian release date for Blue Bloods season 12. However, Paramount Plus does have seasons 1-11 of Blue Bloods available to watch on-demand, and with a 7-day free trial, you can binge-watch your favorite police procedural series before paying a cent. Foxtel Now offers the first nine seasons of Blue Bloods and Binge provides the first eight seasons, what’s more, both streaming services offer free trials allowing you to give them a go before deciding which is best for you. Alternatively, anyone Down Under who normally resides in a country where Blue Bloods season 12 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the aid of a quality VPN.

