WIN! An Acer H6510BD 3D projector

Here's your chance to win a fantastic full HD, 3D projector capable of producing a display up to 300 inches in size courtesy of Acer.

Enter our simple competition and you'll be in with a chance of owning an Acer H6510BD projector which can display a screen of between 45 and 300 inches.

Connect it up to your television, laptop or games console for some serious high def viewing action.

It doesn't just excel at 2D footage, as the ultra bright 3000 lumen lamp inside also supports 3D playback, allowing you to get fully engrossed in your films.

You'll also find a remote control in the box, making it easy to control if you opt to wall or ceiling mount the H6510BD.

This is a prize worth over £600, so to be in with a chance of winning this great projector simply click here to enter the competition.

If you simply can't wait to find out if you've won head over to PC World and purchase an Acer H6510BD to be entered into a competition to win a holiday for two to Rio!

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.