Arcam releases full Muso / Logo speaker info

Arcam has finally released issued full details on its new loudspeakers - the Muso satellite speaker and Logo active subwoofer.

The Muso satellite speaker and Logo active subwoofer are designed to accompany Arcam's acclaimed Solo hi-fi and Solo Movie home cinema systems. They can also be used to accompany any other hi-fi or home cinema set-up.

Both the Muso and Logo are the result of two years' research and development from the Cambridge, UK based firm. They also take the company into uncharted territory - it's never made its own speakers before, preferring to concentrate on hi-fi and AV sources (CD, DVD players) and amps or receivers instead.

The Muso satellite speaker (£140 each)

The Muso satellite speaker is a 2-way design that combines the latest in woofer and tweeter design and an 8-way crossover into a damped aluminium and steel cabinet.

The result is a speaker that "offers a bass performance far beyond that of a typical satellite design and when placed close to a wall offers superb music performance on its own," according to Arcam.

The Muso is sold individually - enabling you to buy as many or as few as you need: a pair for a stereo hi-fi, for example, or up to seven for home cinema. Its key features are:

2-way bass reflex loudspeaker system

1x 25mm ultra-light aluminium dome tweeter

1x 85mm polymer/aluminium woofer

1x front mounted smooth flow, flared 'L shape' bass port

8 component crossover with air-cored high frequency inductor on glassfibre PCB

Gold-plated 4mm binding posts

Magnetically mounted, acoustically transparent grill

Aluminium and steel combo cabinet eliminates unwanted resonances

Magnetically shielded for use near a TV or monitor

Rubber isolation mat included

Optional floor stand and wall bracket available

Dimensions: 120mm (W) x 230mm (H) x 155mm (D)

Weight: 3kg

The Logo active subwoofer (£500)

Again the Logo sub has been optimised to deliver the best sound quality without forcing you to compromise on placement. It can deliver up to 200W of deep bass oomph with frequencies as low as 35Hz.