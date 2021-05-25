Here's how to get a free Stadia Premiere Edition with OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals

OnePlus has rapidly climbed the ranks to become one of the most popular Android alternatives in the UK. And if you needed one last reason to pick the brand over Samsung, a recent promotion might give you that last push.

Across the brand's key handsets, OnePlus is currently giving away a free Stadia Premiere Edition. That means you'll get both a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra - a package that would normally cost you £89.99.

So what do you have to do to get this? You simply need to buy a phone. And while it isn't all OnePlus devices, it is the main one. You can get OnePlus 9 deals or the larger 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro deals, or the OnePlus 8T, or if you're on a tighter budget, OnePlus Nord deals also feature.

This promotion is exclusively available for UK customers, and you have to buy directly from OnePlus, not a 3rd party retailer. Luckily, you have plenty of time to buy with this promotion sticking around until September 30.

You can find out more about this promotion below or if you want to know more about your free gift, read through our complete Google Stadia review.

Head straight to OnePlus to get this deal: