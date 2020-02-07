Grab a free Huawei Watch GT Active with these market-leading Huawei P30 Pro deals

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the world's best smartphones around right now which should be enough for it to be on your shortlist for your next phone. Need another reason? How about a free smartwatch?

Currently, across a massive range of retailers, Huawei is offering a Huawei Watch GT Active for anyone who buys a Huawei P30 Pro deal. The obvious question that comes with this is, which is the best tariff to go for.

This isn't the easiest question considering the giant list of retailers involved but we've managed to condense it down to the two top offers. Both getting you a decent chunk of data at the lowest prices around.

Then, once you've chosen your perfect contract you can claim your watch. Keep it for yourself, give it as a Valentine's gift or hand it to a distant relative for the ultimate karma reward.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals + free watch:

Huawei P30 Pro: at Fonehouse | EE | £29 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

Right now, this feels like the best Huawei P30 Pro deal to also get the free smartwatch. It's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - at a price of £31 a month and just £29 upfront. That spend gets you 20GB of data, not quite as much as below but perfect for those who are fans of EE.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

It costs slightly more than the EE deal but it makes up for that with its data cap. If you want a boat-load of data with your Huawei P30 Pro and free watch then this is the way to do it. It costs £32 a month while still securing you 100GB of data.View Deal

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.

How to claim your free Huawei Watch Active GT:

All you have to do is buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal before February 27. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 30 days for your Watch to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

While all of these retailers are part of this promotion, not all are launching on the same day. If you can't find the relevant promotion on any of the below sites, check back later.

