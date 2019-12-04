Google Photos introduces private chat to share photos quickly

Google can't stop adding features to its apps and services it seems, with the latest update coming to its Photos app, on both mobile and on the web.

The search giant has announced that a chat feature is being added to the Google Photos app, so users can share individual stills and videos with contacts quickly, without needing to create a separate shared album.

Now when you're sending pictures and videos to your friends or family, you can share them in an ongoing, private conversation in @googlephotos. 📸 Here’s how sharing within the app just got simpler → https://t.co/aBDfhzSyyt pic.twitter.com/QJ2j0crME9December 3, 2019

The new feature is easy enough to use: just open the app and select the image you want to share. The option to "send in Google Photos" pops up immediately and you can then choose the contact you want to share that image or video with, along with any direct message you want.

You also have the option to select multiple recipients as well, or to start a 'new group' to kickstart a conversation.

Choose the images you want to share, then select the contacts you want to share them with: easy as (Image credit: TechRadar)

While trying out the new feature in the TechRadar offices, we found that on mobile it was possible to select multiple images to share in one go, while the web app only allows you to share a single image or video at a time.

You can even use the private messaging feature on the web app when clicking on the 'share' icon (Image credit: TechRadar)

Keep in mind, though, that this feature is available to users with a Google account only, as they will need to be signed in to send or receive messages on the Photos app.

Google Photos product manager Janvi Shah explained that the new chat feature "isn't designed to replace the chat apps you already use, but we do hope it improves sharing memories with your friends and family in Google Photos".

The feature is being rolled out globally already, so if you can't find the option to start a private chat yet, it won't be long before you'll be able to do so.