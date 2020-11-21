Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot lead Argos Black Friday deals with massive price cuts

If you're after a cheap smart speaker in this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Argos may have you sorted. There are plenty of great gadgetry offers to consider, with the smallest and cheapest smart speaker models now available at their cheapest price points yet.

The Google Nest Mini is now half-price, retailing for £24 at Argos, down from a previous £49 RRP. This compact 2nd-gen smart speaker may be little, but it is capable – with both Bluetooth and Lighting connector compatibility, Google Assistant voice commands, and a fabric aesthetic to help it blend into your home decor.

In the competing corner is the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), retailing for £18.99 in a more-than-half-price offer. This model has technically been usurped by the Echo Dot 2020, but it's still an excellent entry-level Echo speaker, with a similar fabric design to the Nest Mini, but four distinct buttons for controlling volume and the Alexa assistant.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart display deals in your region.

Google Nest Mini smart speaker (Charcoal): £49 £24 at Argos

Save £25 in this half-price promotion on Google's smallest smart speaker, the Nest Mini. You'll get Google Assistant support, small-but-capable audio, and a small and stylish gadget that won't ruin your home decor.View Deal

Google Nest Mini smart speaker (Chalk): £49 £24 at Argos

Save £25 in this half-price promotion on Google's smallest smart speaker, the Nest Mini. You'll get Google Assistant support, small-but-capable audio, and a small and stylish gadget that won't ruin your home decor.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Grey): £49.99 £18.99 at Argos

Save £31 – The Echo Dot 3rd Gen boasts Alexa support, an internal speaker for music, and Bluetooth / 3.5mm connections in a compact form factor.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal): £49.99 £18.99 at Argos

Save £31 – The Echo Dot 3rd Gen boasts Alexa support, an internal speaker for music, and Bluetooth / 3.5mm connections in a compact form factor.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (White): £49.99 £18.99 at Argos

Save £31 – The Echo Dot 3rd Gen boasts Alexa support, an internal speaker for music, and Bluetooth / 3.5mm connections in a compact form factor.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Plum): £49.99 £18.99 at Argos

Save £31 – The Echo Dot 3rd Gen boasts Alexa support, an internal speaker for music, and Bluetooth / 3.5mm connections in a compact form factor.View Deal

There are bigger smart speakers out there, such as the Amazon Echo Plus and Echo Studio, or the Google Home Max – and even models boasting screens that turn them into smart displays with vastly expanded functionality.

However, if you're after the cheapest and most convenient way to start building your sprawling smart home network, one of these models will be the way to go about it.

More smart speaker deals

Looking for more smart display deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.