Google makes it easier for Assistant to come to any device

Google Assistant can help with a lot of things, but since Google's digital helper is limited to only certain types of devices right now, how helpful is it, really?

Well, the answer to that question is about to change as Google just released the developer preview of the Google Assistant SDK.

While this doesn't mean much to consumers on the face of it, it does mean developers can implement Google Assistant in any device they create. This will likely lead to an influx of gadgets that have the Assistant's smarts built in, including ones you can one day buy.

"With this SDK you can now start building your own hardware prototypes that include the Google Assistant, like a self-built robot or a voice-enabled smart mirror," Google said in a blog post. "This allows you to interact with the Google Assistant from any platform."

Much of what Google discusses for its dev preview sits in the tinkerer/prototype category, but the search giant does have a program for those interested in building Assistant-backed commercial products.

Google Assistant is currently available in the Google Home smart speaker, Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones, other Android phones and 2017's Nvidia Shield video streaming box.

The helper is expanding at a rapid clip, but today's SDK release means even more devices, particularly ones outside the typical product categories, can take advantage of Assistant. Like this mocktail mixer!