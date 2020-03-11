Gmail now lets you use multiple signatures – here's how to set yours up

Until now, Gmail users have had two choices when it comes to email signatures – use one, or don't. But now the choices are widening. Google is introducing the ability to create multiple email signatures and choose which one to use for each email you send.

It's a simple idea, but one that will be welcomed by anyone who had become by having to constantly tweak a single signature to suit a particular email, or who has been irritated by sending messages with an inappropriate signature at the end.

There are many reasons for wanting to use different signatures for emails. For instance, it makes sense to use something different for work and personal messages. Google also suggests that the ability to choose between signatures will prove useful for people who work in more than one languages, and for anyone who want to use different sign-offs for new messages and replies.

You can see how the new signature selection works in the GIF below:

(Image credit: Google)

Pick a signature, any signature

To access the multiple signature option, head to 'Settings' in Gmail and move to the 'Signature' section on the 'General' tab. Click 'Create new' and you can then create additional signature sin the text input field. The signatures you create can be accessed from the email composition window by clicking the pen icon.

If you don’t see the option straight away, you'll just have to be a little patient. Google says that the multiple signature option is rolling out to all G Suite customers as well as people with personal Google accounts, but there is a gradual rollout in place.

For those with rapid release domains, the rollout is already underway, but for everyone else the start date in March 24 – and it could take up to 15 days for the rollout to complete in both cases.