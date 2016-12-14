Gifts for her: 11 best gifts for her this holiday season

Not to alarm you, but Christmas is just over a week away! If you've completely blanked on what to get your mother, sister, wife, partner, daughter, or friend - don't hit panic mode yet.

We know how hard it can be to find the perfect gift, especially with the mind-numbing choices circulating 'round the world wide web.

So, to those on the hunt for a great tech gift for her this holiday season, you've come to the right place.

iPhone SE

If you're looking to check an Apple handset off your holiday shopping list, the iPhone SE with its 4-inch display is still one of the best options around.

It may skip the more robust screens of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus , but the SE has a ton of power, a great camera and improved battery life over the iPhone 5S. It's also very palm- and pocket-friendly, and more affordable than those "newer" devices.

Polaroid ZIP Instant mobile printer

If you have a photographer on your holiday shopping list, check out the Polaroid ZIP Instant mobile printer.

Polaroid's offering is barely bigger than a smartphone, and it lets users print retro-style photos taken with their handset without having to go down the path of a full and typically expensive retro camera.

The handy ZIP prints 2x3 images on smudge-proof, sticky-back, no-ink paper, and is small and light enough to carry around in a purse or bag.

Tile Mate

"I can't find my keys." "Can you ring my cell? I forgot where I left it."

We've all lost things, but for those who are especially prone to misplacing their belongings, the Tile Mate is a great device that just keeps on giving.

With an accompanying app, these water-resistant Bluetooth trackers let users ring a Tile from their phone, and as long as they're within a 100-foot range, the Tile will play a loud tune until located. And if it's a phone that's gone missing, pressing a button on a connected Tile wafer will force it to ring.

The best part is that the Tile Mate and thinner Tile Slim ($24.99/£22.99 on Amazon) aren't very big, so you can easily hook them to a key ring, slip in a purse or wallet, or even stuff in a passport.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson - yep, the vacuum maker - came out with a high-tech hair dryer earlier this year. The company managed to make this dryer a much quieter offering by increasing the frequency of its motor to beyond the scope of human hearing - hence its "Supersonic" name.

Dyson's super-engineered dryer promises to not only turn down the noise level, but also keep hair damage from heat to a minimum.

Apple Watch 2

Smartwatches are starting to come into their own, but the top option is still the Apple Watch, and especially the latest Apple Watch 2.

With built-in GPS, waterproofing and battery life that can last as long as two days, the second-gen Apple Watch easily switches from everyday usage to workouts to swims in the pool. Plus, its sleek design means it can be worn any time, day or night.

Amazon Echo

In the battle for smart speaker supremacy, the Amazon Echo is - for now - retaining its first-place position.

Sure, Google Home is nipping at its heels, but Echo is still the more robust home assistant, offering everything from music to audio books to smart home controls. With a whipper-smart AI, Amazon Echo is a futuristic gift that's sure to impress, especially as it becomes more intelligent over time.

Moto Z with kate spade New York Power Pack Moto Mod

The Moto Z is a stellar choice for those looking to gift an Android handset that's a little different. Its modular design helps it stand out, and we even dubbed it the best modular phone in our verdict.

It may be the thinnest smartphone around, but the Moto Z still manages to tout specs that match its rivals, including the HTC 10, LG G5 and Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

By adding the stylish kate spade New York Power Pack Moto Mod, users can extend battery life by up to 22 hours, making this the perfect duo to place under the tree.

Livescribe Echo Smartpen

Ideal for a writer, journaler, or anyone who still takes pen to paper, the Livescribe Echo Smartpen brings handwriting into the 21st century by backing up everything it jots down onto a computer.

The Echo Smartpen also records what it writes out and hears, letting users listen to audio from the pen itself. This is the perfect companion for meetings, lectures or scribbling out ideas, instructions and more on the fly.

Mark & Graham iPhone charging bracelet

Forget a typical bracelet or clunky phone charger - this Mark & Graham iPhone charging bracelet combines the best of both worlds.

Not only does it look good (though we'd argue it's more of a bangle, really), this clasp can charge an iPhone up to 50% in 40-55 minutes, with a full charge taking about 90 minutes.

You can have it personalized with Mark & Graham's free monogramming service, making what may be the most fashionable charger available that much more special.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera

Tons of fun packed into a portable, lightweight body, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 is perfect for capturing life's most spontaneous moments.

It instantly produces tiny photo prints, and now includes a High-Key mode that gives images a softer look without darkening them. Easy to use - it lets photogs know when they've hit on the right aperture setting, for example - the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 is a unique camera anyone can pick up and start snapping away.

Holy Stone HS170 Predator mini helicopter drone

Who says kids to get to have all the fun with drones? This Holy Stone mini helicopter is a great introduction for first-time fliers to the wonderful world of drones. Plus, the "helicopter parent" jokes are just too good to resist.

The Predator is more stable than most thanks to 6-axis gyro stabilization, and it uses a "headless flight system" for better control. It can still perform flips and tricks - it just won't spin out of control the same way other drones might.