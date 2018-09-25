GFX 50R is Fujifilm's rangefinder-style medium format camera

After the success of the GFX 50S, Fujifilm's taken the wraps the GFX 50R. Designed for reportage photography, the GFX 50R sports a rangefinder-style design inspired by Fujifilm's rangefinder heritage.

The GFX 50R is both 2.5cm thinner than the GFX 50S, and at 775g, 145g lighter than it's medium format sibling.

Internally at least, it appears the the GFX 50R will share many of the same features as the GFX 50S. This includes the same 51.4MP sensor with a physical size some 1.7x larger than a full-frame chip and measuring 43.8 x 32.9mm (producing 4:3 aspect ratio images). More details to come as we get it.

The GFX 50R will be available from November, with pricing to be confirmed.