Get yourself a John Lewis discount code worth up to £125 – but it won't work on Black Friday

If you're looking for a great discount code to save money at John Lewis, now is the time to act, because the retailer is offering e-gift cards worth up to £125 if you buy a product from its electronics section.

If you pick up something from a select range of devices before November 4, ranging from laptops and iPads to big-screen TVs, you can then return to the John Lewis website from December 1 (until January 31) to claim the electronic gift card, which is valid for two years.

Keep on top of the John Lewis Black Friday deals

These are the best TVs you can buy

Everything you need to know about the Black Friday deals

The gift card is worth £100, but if you're a John Lewis member this goes up to £125. That's enough to buy a TV stand to compliment your new huge screen, a laptop case or bag, or something else entirely.

There are hundreds of devices in the range that'll entitle you to a gift card, but we've sorted through the list to find you some of the best.

What laptops, tablets, TVs and more are in the offer?

If you're looking for the best iPad for you, you're in luck, because the newest iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 tablets are included in the deal, in all their various storage size configurations. The money you'd get back in the discount code could go towards their various peripherals, like an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard Folio, to help you get the best out of the device.

The Dell XPS 13 (Image credit: Future)

Many laptops are included too, including the one that tops our list of the best laptops right now – the Dell XPS 13. You can also find the Asus Zenbook 14, Lenovo Yoga C930 and Microsoft Surface Book 2 as part of the deal, each of which we've awarded at least 4 stars out of 5.

Other tech gadgets are included as well, including TVs like Samsung's The Frame (2019), cameras such as the Nikon D750, and many treadmills.

If you're looking for a new gadget that we haven't mentioned, you can find the full list of included products here.

What's this got to do with Black Friday?

You'll notice that you have to buy a product before November 4, but can only claim your voucher after December 1. Why the gap in time? Well, it's because of Black Friday of course.

Black Friday is a deals season (not just a day, as the name suggests, because many retailers start their savings early), that's typically regarded as the best time to buy discounted tech, homeware, clothes and more.

It's followed by Cyber Monday, which was originally a tech-focused version of Black Friday, but the lines have been blurred in recent years.

John Lewis Black Friday deals will see prices cut on the same kinds of products, including the ones as part of this sale. But John Lewis needs to ensure you'll visit it after the sales too, hence why you can only claim the voucher ones the sales is over.

TechRadar will be working around the clock during Black Friday to bring you the best savings at a range of retailers, including John Lewis, so check back then to find all the best Black Friday deals.