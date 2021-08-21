Exclusive Sony Xperia 1 III deal: Get unlimited data and FREE Sony WH-1000XM3s

Sony's new Xperia 1 III is challenging the flagships of the world, providing some fantastic specs and unique features but, unsurprisingly, with a pretty hefty price tag to match.

Luckily, if you've been considering making the investment in Sony's latest flagship, we have an exclusive offer just for you TechRadar readers. This deal comes from the retailer Fonehouse and scores you the handset on the Vodafone network.

With this promotion you'll get a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan while only paying £55 a month and £109 upfront. While that sounds like a lot, it's actually one of the more affordable prices around right now.

On top of that, like most other offers on this handset right now, you'll also get a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. Until the more recent XM4s came out, these were our pick for the world's best headphones.

This exclusive Sony Xperia 1 III deal in full

Sony Xperia 1 III: at Fonehouse | Vodafone | £109 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £55pm + free Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones

This exclusive Sony Xperia 1 III deal is a fantastic choice if you're after this new device. Yes it's pretty expensive coming in at £55 a month and £109 upfront, but considering the handset's £1199 SIM-free price tag, you are going to struggle to get much cheaper than this! On top of that, this deal comes with unlimited data and like most offers on this handset right now, a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3's.

What's the Sony Xperia 1 III like?

The Sony Xperia 1 III is the brand's best handset for quite some time. Yes, it has a pretty high price tag attached to it but with that comes some very powerful specs too.

Sony has produced a 4K 120Hz display and while Sony is the only company to make 4K phones right now, that 120Hz refresh rate puts it up with the flagships of the world like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The handset comes packed with a 12MP wide angle lens acting as the main camera but it is also joined by a 12MP ultra-wide lens too. What's unique about this camera set-up is the third lens - the 12MP telephoto camera comprised of two lens for greater reach.

Looking past the camera, this handset is also packed with a massive 4500mAh battery and uses the Snapdragon 888 processor - the leading chip for Android handsets.

However, it is worth noting that this phone will feel tricky to handle for a lot of people, with a wider frame than most devices and unfortunately, there is no in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Read our full Sony Xperia 1 III review