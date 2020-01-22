Get the Google Pixel 3a for just £329 with this Black Friday-matching SIM-free deal

The Google Pixel 3a is an affordable phone, that is what it was made for after all! So when it comes even further down in price, that is something to celebrate for anyone looking to snag a budget handset.

And now (up until February 18), you can go ahead and slash the price of the Google Pixel 3a by an additional 17%. That means a £75 saving bringing the cost down to just £329 - a price we last saw during the Black Friday sales bonanza.

Compared to the price of the Google Pixel 4, that is an absolute steal, scoring you some high-end camera quality at a price way below average. However, this deal is limited to select retailers - Currys, Carphone Warehouse and the Google Store.

We've included all of the details you'll need to know about this deal below for you to look through. Or, consult our SIM-free mobile phones guide to see what the closest competition is.

See how Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals compare to these

SIM-free Google Pixel 3a discount:

How good is the Google Pixel 3a?

It really is a great phone - especially for the money you'll pay for it. We gave it a 4 out of 5 rating, which is frankly staggering for a mobile you can get comfortably for £20 per month.

OK, so this isn't the handset for you if you're head is turned by premium features like wireless charging and glass casing. But the 5.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display looks splendid, the battery life is impressive, the 12.2MP main camera is extremely good and it even has a headphone jack!

Read our full Google Pixel 3a review