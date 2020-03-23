Get the cheapest broadband deal in the UK, courtesy of the Post Office

The Post Office may not be the name you associate with broadband deals but it currently holds, and has for a while, the cheapest broadband deal in the UK.

You'll be looking at paying £15.90 a month for average speeds of 11Mb, unlimited broadband access and absolutely no upfront costs with the Post Office's ADSL broadband plan.

This package is great for anyone who is looking to get the most affordable deal possible and doesn't mind that the speeds are slightly on the slower side, aimed more towards casual email use,light internet access and a bit of SD streaming.

Ready to be the proud owner of this cheap broadband deal? Scroll below to see it in full. Or, if the Post Office isn't the provider for you why not check out our our fibre broadband deals guide for speedier options.

You could also consider Plusnet. While its fibre plan costs £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. It also comes with a £75 Mastercard, effectively bringing your monthly costs down to just £18.82.

Whatever you do, keep reading as we have more information on some of this week's most eye-catching broadband deals further down this page.

The incredibly cheap Post Office broadband deal in full:

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | Free calls to Post Office customers | FREE activation | £15.90 per month

Whilst the provider is usually known for its insurance or banking services, it's also making a name for itself in the broadband department. This offer gets you ADSL broadband for just £15.90 per month, which is pretty awesome value for money.

What other broadband deals are available?

When it comes to cheap ADSL broadband, this is definitely one of the best options out there, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other awesome options too.

If you're looking for something faster and don't mind paying a bit more - then Vodafone's Superfast Fibre 2 is the option for you. The provider has some of the cheapest prices around, gaining you average speeds of 63Mb at a price of £23.95.

And if you're already a Vodafone customer, you'd end up paying £2 pound less per month.

Or why not consider BT, with its Superfast Fibre plan you'd be looking at paying £28.99 a month to get average speeds of 50Mb and a sweet £80 Mastercard.