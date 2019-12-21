Get BT broadband deals now before it takes away its fantastic freebie offer

Sometimes to get the best deal on something, acting fast is a necessity. BT's latest broadband deals are the perfect example of that, with news that the ISP will be stripping its plans of their best feature in a matter of days.
From December 24 onward, BT will be removing its popular freebie - the famous BT Reward Cards - from all of its broadband deals. For those less versed in BT's promotions, these were essentially pre-paid Mastercards to be used online and in shops. Yep...free money!
With the tempting promise of up to £110 in these Reward Cards currently available across a range of the best BT broadband deals, we would suggest anyone considering one of its offers to get in there before this goes.
BT's broadband deals and Mastercards in full:
BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 Reward Card
The cheapest of BT's fibre broadband deals sporting the Mastercard, the Superfast Fibre 2 package combines affordability with impressive speeds. For just £28.99 a month you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb and that freebie.
BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 Reward Card
Stepping up in both price and speed, the Superfast Fibre 2 package will land you speeds averaging 67Mb, perfect for any families with lots of streamers and data users. However, you will have to pay £39.99 to get it, a price made more bearable by the bumped up Mastercard on offer.
BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £80 Mastercard
Want some TV to go with your broadband? BT's Starter package could be perfect. It offers speeds averaging 50Mb, Freeview TV, BT Sport and weekend calls, all for just £38.99. However, unlike the two packages above, this one does come sporting some big upfront fees.View Deal
