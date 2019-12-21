Get BT broadband deals now before it takes away its fantastic freebie offer

Sometimes to get the best deal on something, acting fast is a necessity. BT's latest broadband deals are the perfect example of that, with news that the ISP will be stripping its plans of their best feature in a matter of days.

From December 24 onward, BT will be removing its popular freebie - the famous BT Reward Cards - from all of its broadband deals. For those less versed in BT's promotions, these were essentially pre-paid Mastercards to be used online and in shops. Yep...free money!

With the tempting promise of up to £110 in these Reward Cards currently available across a range of the best BT broadband deals, we would suggest anyone considering one of its offers to get in there before this goes.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's broadband deals and Mastercards in full:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 Reward Card

The cheapest of BT's fibre broadband deals sporting the Mastercard, the Superfast Fibre 2 package combines affordability with impressive speeds. For just £28.99 a month you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb and that freebie.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 Reward Card

Stepping up in both price and speed, the Superfast Fibre 2 package will land you speeds averaging 67Mb, perfect for any families with lots of streamers and data users. However, you will have to pay £39.99 to get it, a price made more bearable by the bumped up Mastercard on offer.

View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £80 Mastercard

Want some TV to go with your broadband? BT's Starter package could be perfect. It offers speeds averaging 50Mb, Freeview TV, BT Sport and weekend calls, all for just £38.99. However, unlike the two packages above, this one does come sporting some big upfront fees.View Deal

Today's best BT broadband deals