Get a free PS4 or Xbox One and loads of data with this free upfront Huawei P30 deal

When you're trying to find the perfect phone contract what makes your list? Affordable pricing? Massive amounts of data? A high-end phone with top specs? Those are all of the obvious ones, but how about a free console...that ever make your list?

This isn't some strange trick question. Phone contracts with free gifts have been rife for years, offering up both a phone contract and a freebie, usually headphones or some kind of console.

The issue is that when it comes to free gift packages, it can be hard to sort the measly from the great. However, an offer we came across this week definitely falls into the latter category, getting you both a Huawei P30 and a free PS4 or Xbox One.

But move past the freebie and this is still a great offer in other categories. It's a phone contract with no upfront costs, it's on EE, packed with 75GB of data and the monthly bills only come to £41 a month.

Of course, if you're not actually bothered about the free console, you can find better than this on our Huawei P30 deals guide but if you've been looking for a new console, this is the perfect way to get it.

This Huawei P30 deal in full:

How good is the Huawei P30?

The Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.

Read our review of the Huawei P30

Read more: