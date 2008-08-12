Stage your dream gig with £50k from Microsoft

Microsoft UK kicks off a promotion today for one lucky music fan to win an opportunity to stage gig of their dreams, with a £50,000 budget to play with.

"After an incredibly successful summer of music-led activity, we felt it was right to put the crowning event in the hands of a music fan to help us develop the gig of their dreams" commented Alex Weller, Brand Experience Manager, Xbox 360.

The press announcement promises that "the design and artist billing of the spectacular closing gig of the summer" will be totally in the hands of the winner who designs the best flyposter to promote their ultimate gig using the online poster creator over at xboxmygig.co.uk

Music is the food of Xbox

Microsoft is pumping a considerable amount of marketing cash on Xbox music promotions and events – including sponsorship deals connected to the Virgin V Festival this coming weekend (16-17 August), Get Loaded In The Park (24 August) and Bestival (5-7 September).

The Xbox MyGig Tour Bus is on site at all these events, offering "a complete musical experience boasting a full stage and DJ booth, with sofas and demo stations inside for consumers to get their hands on the very latest music, entertainment and games that Xbox 360 offers."

Xbox's events guys are going to have the mother of all hangovers at the end of the summer, as they have also funded events at Fabric headlined by Pendulum, the Xbox May Days, Xbox 360 Presents Rock Band Live, The Xbox Weekenders at Ibiza Rocks Hotel and "unique activity" at the Stag and Dagger, Great Escape, and T in The Park festivals.

The "Xbox Presents: MyGig" promotion ends on 15 September 2008. TechRadar's dream line-up includes Lep Zep, Radiohead, The Beatles, The Stones, The Who, The Stone Roses, Oasis ('early doors'), New Order - although we are not sure if Xbox's 50 grand will stretch that far...