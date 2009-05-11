Sony opening up the PlayStation Network

Sony plans to open up the PlayStation Network to a host of new devices in the future, according to CEO Howard Stringer

Sony looks set to open up its PlayStation Network download service to other devices beyond the PlayStation 3, according to recent statements from the company's CEO Howard Stringer.

Speaking in a recent interview the Sony CEO outlined his longer-term vision for the development of the PlayStation Network.

"We developed brand new, absolutely incredible technology for the PlayStation 3 (PS3), but the cost was high. We've adopted a slightly different approach now, and are evolving the PS3 into a platform for web services," Stringer told Nikkei Electronics Asia.

PSN no longer doomed

"A lot of people thought Sony's content download service was doomed, but it's in a pretty good place right now in the form of the PlayStation Network, available to PS3 users for network gaming, video, etc.," added the Sony boss. "The DRM is based on Marlin, an open scheme developed by consumer electronics companies and other companies."

"What does all this mean?" he added. "Very simply, it means that Sony has begun the transition from a closed system to an open one.

And while he remained coy as to exactly which devices he was talking about actually opening up PSN to work with (PSN-compatible Bravia anybody?) Stringer's reasoning is clear.

"We will be expanding the PlayStation Network to hardware other than the PS3, because the number of PS3 units sold puts a limit on the scale of the network possible," said Stringer.

"Sony has a vertical structure for each product line, an organisational structure that resists change, so it will take time to achieve this network growth. However, a large number of employees share my opinion on this."

Via Edge