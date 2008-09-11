Muslim Massacre game sparks pointless controversy

The vile, childish, tedious and desperate to drum-up-controversy top-down shooter game Muslim Massacre has rightfully come under fire from the media this week.

"Take control of the American hero and wipe out the Muslim race with an arsenal of the world's most destructive weapons!" promises the game, with nary a hint of irony.

Kotaku notes, again, unsurprisingly, that the game is "packed with tasteless stereotypes and unapologetic detached violence," adding that, "it has allusions to '80s shooters like Contra and Ikari Warriors and is stupidly "patriotic" in its execution. It doesn't play particularly well, nor is it a bad game."

Deeply offensive

"Encouraging children and young people in a game to kill Muslims is unacceptable, tasteless and deeply offensive," Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive of Muslim youth organization.The Ramadhan Foundation, told the Telegraph.

Muslim Massacre was created by Something Awful forumite Eric "Sigvatr" Vaugh who offers up the following explanation for the game: "If I was to try and come up with a meaning for the game at this moment, it would probably be something along the lines of metaphorically destroying the stereotypical depiction of a Muslim."

It's been around for a while now, yet seems to have been picked up by mainstream media around the anniversary of the 11th September Twin Towers tragedy.

In more positive Muslim controversy news, Alan Ball's movie Towelhead launches tomorrow, which is hopefully going to spark up a slightly more productive debate around the issues of how Muslims are perceived and treated in the West in these difficult times.

TechRadar has contacted the Muslim Council of Britain for further comment on the odious Muslim Massacre game.