Millions logging onto Facebook via Xbox Live

Project Natal's virtual boy called Milo - not yet sentient enough to Tweet

It looks like the introduction of social media services Facebook and Twitter to Microsoft's Xbox 360 Xbox Live has been an unqualified success.

That is, according to Microsoft's latest figures, with company reps claiming that millions of Xbox gamers were using the new service in the first week of making them available.

Tweets from the couch

Microsoft spokesman David Dennis claims that the first-week figures show at least 2 million Xbox Live users have logged into Facebook.

Additionally, half a million Last.fm accounts were created in the first 24 hours of the service being made available to Xbox Live subscribers, streaming some 120 million minutes of music.

Dennis added that there has also been "tweets from nearly every market where we have Xbox Live."

There are around 20 million Xbox Live users worldwide.

Via Cnet.com