Wii Fit accident turns woman into sex addict

There are no sexual connotations in this Wii image whatsoever

A woman from Manchester is blaming an accident on her Wii Fit board for giving her a raging appetite for sex.

In news which is sure to send Nintendo Wii sales through the roof, Amanda Flowers (the woman in question) slipped on her Wii Fit board, only to damage a nerve.

This lead to an increase in her libido which, according to the Daily Star, means Amanda now needs "ten sex sessions" a day to be, er, satisfied.

Flower power

"It began as a twinge down below before surging through my body. Sometimes it built up into a trembling orgasm," says Flowers about, well, you can guess what it's about.

The reason she is so sex-obsessed – the Daily Star have gone as far as to call her 'randy' – is because of something called 'persistent sexual arousal syndrome'.

Flowers is so out of control that she has to remedy her problem with deep breaths, noting: "With no cure I just have to try to control my passion by breathing deeply. Hopefully one day I'll find a superstud who can satisfy me."

Whoever has the gamer tag of 'superstud' is going to be a very happy man.

Via CVG