Sony freezes 93,000 PSN accounts after new hack

Sony has announced that it has frozen 93,000 PSN accounts, after the company noticed a huge number of failed log-ins on the service.

Not wanting to be faced with another security crisis, Sony has revealed that it has frozen the accounts in question, although a small number of users may be affected.

In a blog post on the Playstation EU blog, Philip Reitinger – VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Sony Group, said:

"Less than one tenth of one percent (0.1%) of our PSN, SEN and SOE audience may have been affected. There were approximately 93,000 accounts globally (PSN/SEN: approximately 60,000 accounts; SOE: approximately 33,000) where the attempts succeeded in verifying those accounts' valid sign-in IDs and passwords, and we have temporarily locked these accounts.

"Only a small fraction of these 93,000 accounts showed additional activity prior to being locked. We are currently reviewing those accounts for unauthorised access, and will provide more updates as we have them."

Credit cards not affected

Sony is trying to quash fears about the hack, noting that credit card details have not been affected but some may have to change their password again.

With the amount of account data that was leaked on to the web after the first PSN hack, it was inevitable that Sony would have to monitor any unusual account use and it seems it has caught this latest data breach before it spirals out of control.

Via CVG