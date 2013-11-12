Sky's Now TV Xbox One app delayed 'til summer, no immediate plans for Sky Go

New Xbox One buyers will have no access to Sky TV apps until summer 2014 at the earliest, it emerged on Tuesday.

The broadcaster admitted it has no immediate plans to launch a Sky Go app for the console, which has been a staple on the Xbox 360 for years now.

The company also revealed that Now TV app won't arrive until next summer, despite Microsoft including the pay-as-you-go television service in a list of apps that'll arrive between now and next spring.

"We enjoy a long track-record of innovating with Microsoft and look forward to the launch of NOW TV on Xbox One by summer next year. As a dedicated over-the-top service, we have prioritised the availability of NOW TV, to extend the reach of the service to the main TV," a Sky spokersperson told Videogamer.

Future opportunities

With regards to Sky Go, which offers free live streaming and on demand access to existing Sky TV subscribers, Sky hinted it'll arrive in due course, but no plans are currently in place for a launch.

The spokesperson added: "Looking ahead, we will also consider any future opportunities for Sky Go."

The news will come as a blow for Xbox fans who're hoping to jump on board with the Xbox One as a primary media consumption device this November.

Just last week it was confirmed there'd be no BBC iPlayer within the initial wave of apps, while the Beeb has since said it is working with Microsoft on a version of the app.

Meanwhile support for the new Xbox Guide feature, which integrates with the users television set-top box, will not arrive in the UK until sometime in 2014.

At present the only major video apps slated for launch between now and next spring are Lovefilm, Netflix and 4oD and Demand 5. Eurosport, TED, Waiku.tv and Crackle are also on deck for launch.