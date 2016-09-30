Nintendo shrinks another classic console, and we want one

What's old is new again ... again, as Nintendo has announced another miniature version of a classic console. This time, it's the one that started it all: The Nintendo Family Computer.

Originally released in Japan on July 15, 1983, the Family Computer - or Famicom - was the birthplace of such gaming standards as Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid.

Similar to Nintendo's previously announced mini NES, the new Famicom mini fits in the palm of your hand. Despite it's small stature, the console is a fully functioning retro game machine that plugs into your TV via HDMI.

The Famicom also comes with the same modern features as its diminutive NES counterpart, such as Suspend Points to save your progress and multiple visual modes, should you feel in the mood for pixel-perfect graphics or the familiar old-school glow of a CRT television.

While 'Famicom' wasn't a household name overseas, the device exploded in popularity when it was redesigned and repackaged for international sale as the NES.

Get ready to import

Besides the overall design, the only major difference between the Famicom mini and the NES mini is the game selection. The Famicom mini ships with 30 games installed, just like the NES, but with some titles swapped out, such as Makai Village, River City Ransom, and Mario Open Golf.

The list of games can be seen in action below:

We're sold on the adorable micro-console, but getting one won't be easy. The Famicom mini releases November 10 as a Japanese exclusive, which is a day before the NES mini launches overseas.

It's also worth noting that Famicom mini games aren't localized, so you might do well to pick up some night classes in Japanese before diving into those classics.

For those still intent on getting one, the Famicom mini will retail for 5,980 yen in Japan, which is about $60/£45/AU$80. Those figures are before tax and import fees, however, so keep that in mind if you plan on shipping one of these bad boys from abroad.

Everything we know about the Nintendo NX

Via Engadget