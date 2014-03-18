Next Xbox One update to focus on social with addition of friend notifications

Xbox One users will soon be able to see when pals come online

The next planned update for Microsoft's Xbox One console will see the long-awaited introduction of friend notifications, as the company seeks to improve the social skills of its next-gen console.

The April update, currently on the way to Beta testers, will allow users to see when their friends and favourites sign on to Xbox Live, while also showing which are involved in multiplayer games.

The bump will also allow Xbox One owners to see their friends' favourite applications.

Beyond the social upgrades, Microsoft is also improving the video quality of the GameDVR feature, while the process of fine tuning Kinect voice and motion will continue with the April update.

No more Blu-ray Hz for EU

There's also a fix for users in Europe who've experienced screen judder when watching Blu-ray discs at 50Hz, as opposed to the 60Hz native in the United States. As a result Blu-ray output at 50Hz has been enabled.

The update isn't as large as that which appeared earlier this month in order to prepare the console for Titanfall, but it still brings a host of significant improvements to the table.

The company hasn't said as much, but it appears that monthly updates will be an ongoing trend, while Microsoft seeks to perfect the next-gen experience and reel in the PS4's sizeable early lead.

Are you one of the Beta testers receiving the new dashboard update earlier? Let us know your thoughts on the tweaks and improvements in the comments section below.

Via Polygon