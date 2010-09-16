Kinect and Move 'will be bridge for Wii kids'

The chief executive of key game developer Take-Two has suggested that Microsoft's Kinect for Xbox 360 and Sony's PlayStation Move will allow kids to 'graduate' away form the Nintendo Wii.

The Wii has been phenomenally popular in family gaming, but has never been as popular with core gamers and Take-Two's Ben Feder has suggested that Nintendo may now see an exodus to Xbox and PS3.

"What Sony and Microsoft have really done with Kinect and Move -- especially Move, is provide a bridge for guys that are used to playing the Wii system with the wand and bringing them over to a HD system," said Feder.

Wii HD = PS3

"The PlayStation 3 with Move, in my view, is the Wii HD system. I think maybe Mum isn't playing, but the kids are 'graduating,' and Microsoft and Sony have both provided a bridge to bring them over.

"I believe [Nintendo] raised a generation of kids to play video games that are now growing up and wanting a true HD experience."

It's an interesting stance that has been echoed behind the scenes for some time, with suggestions that Nintendo's decision to make the Wii very child friendly will ultimately see people move off to its more rivals.

Via CVG