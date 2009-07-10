Battlefield 1943 kicks off fanboy console battle

The fanboy battle between Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 has been stepped up a notch by the release of Battlefield 1943 this week, with kudos set to go to the platform that can reach the 43 million kills that will unlock an extra map.

The heated debate over which is the best gaming platform is unlikely to be tempered whoever the victor, but it will mean bragging rights for the online community.

"It's certainly going to be interesting to see who comes out on top and unlocks the map first," EA's Jon Goddard told us at the launch event.

"We expect the battle between PS3 and Xbox 360 players to be as fierce as the combat itself in Battlefield 1943," added the game's producer Gordon Van Dyke.

"On day one there were 29.45 years of gameplay completed on Xbox 360 alone and more than 5 million kills!"

Low cost

The budget game – which costs just a tenner on the PS3 and 1200 MS points on the Xbox – is a hybrid of the popular Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield: Bad Company - bringing the former's maps to the latest engine.

The competition can be tracked at the Battlefield 1943 site, battlefield1943.com, and the counters will start at 19:43 tonight. See what they did?

TechRadar's early skirmishes proved to us that we definitely fall into the category of 'that sniper who everyone hates' but when (if) we master flying the planes that may all change.