Batman storms Game BAFTAs

Batman: Arkham Asylum won the best game of 2009 at the Videogame BAFTA awards in London this month.

Eidos/Rocksteady's sublime game based on the dark knight scooped two Video Games Awards and Uncharted 2 took four, and Nintendo's creative powerhouse Shigeru Miyamoto was honoured with an Academy Fellowship.

Batman: Arkham Asylum was nominated for eight of the 13 awards and along with Best Game took the BAFTA for Gameplay, which anybody who has played the game will no doubt agree was fully deserved.

Star-studded ceremony

Sony's superb Uncharted 2 was up for ten awards and won Story, Use of Audio, Action and Original Score. LittleBigPlanet for PSP won the best Handheld, Flower won Artistic Achievement, Wii Sports Resort Family won Social Game And Family, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took the GAME Award of 2009, perhaps the most important of the lot, as that one is voted for by the public.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Dara Ó Brien, who was at least aware of who Shigeru Miyamoto was, with Nintendo's creative chief honoured with the Academy Fellowship.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Action Game: Uncharted 2

Family & Social Game: Wii Sports Resort

Use of Online: FIFA 10

Artistic Achievement: Flower

Best Game: Batman: Arkham Asylum

Gameplay: Batman: Arkham Asylum

Handheld: LBP PSP

Multiplayer: Left 4 Dead 2

Original Score: Uncharted 2

Sports: FIFA 10

Story: Uncharted 2

Strategy: Empire: Total War

Use of Audio: Uncharted 2

BAFTA Ones To Watch Award (presented by David Braben): Shrunk! by The Butterflyers

GAME Award of 2009 (voted for by the public): Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Second place was Assassin's Creed 2, and Uncharted 2 took third.

Academy Fellow: Shigeru Miyamoto

Via Edge